Fendi bag and Tag Heuer watch: Singapore tourists lose over $15k in branded goods on Europe tour bus

A group of tourists, including several from Singapore, lost over $15,000 worth of luxury goods after they were stolen from their tour bus in Europe.

One of the five victims, surnamed Huang, told Shin Min Daily News that she joined an 11-day Europe tour with her mother, which started on Dec 13.

There were a total 33 people in the tour group, which visited several countries including France, Belgium, The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

Huang, 38, recounted that the incident happened at about 9pm, when the group left the bus for dinner.

The secretary realised her newly-purchased items, including a Saint Laurent bag worth $2,734, were gone after the group returned to the bus some 45 minutes later.

Huang said she placed her purchases inside her luggage, which was stored inside the vehicle's storage compartment, before leaving for dinner.

When she returned, her entire luggage was missing.

"It was the first time I bought a [branded] bag, and it was lost so quickly. It was heartbreaking," said Huang.

Another victim, Li Meiling (transliteration) lost more than $9,000 worth of items, including a newly purchased Fendi bag, Tag Heuer watch and Louis Vuitton wallet.

"This is my first time travelling to Europe, and I didn't expect to encounter something like this on a tour bus," said the 52-year-old, who was travelling with her husband and son.

"If I didn't listen to the tour guide, I would have brought all my valuables with me. If I was robbed on the street, I would have accepted it," said Li.

Both victims said that the bus driver and tour guide told them to return to the hotel to rest after the incident as it was already late.

They were only able to make a police report the following day.

'No signs of the doors and windows being pried open'

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Huang and Li said that the tour guide assured them that the bus was the "safest" place for them to store their purchases.

"[But] when we arrived in Milan, the bus driver claimed that the door was faulty, I thought it was too much of a coincidence," said Huang.

She also pointed out that the driver's statements were inconsistent.

On the day of the incident, the driver said he never left the bus. However, he told the police he stepped out briefly when they were filing a report.

"There were no signs of the doors and windows [of the bus] being pried open, which I found very suspicious," said Huang.

According to Shin Min, a spokesperson for EU Holidays clarified that the tour guide did not say that the bus was the safest place to store their valuables.

The guide also did not ask them to leave their things in the bus, said the spokesperson.

Since the ordeal, Huang and Li have also contacted their respective insurance companies to seek compensation for their losses.

Huang said the insurance company has rejected her claims, but she intends to appeal her case.

Li said she was compensated $500 for each item she lost, but felt that the amount was not enough.

AsiaOne has reached out to EU Holidays for more information.

