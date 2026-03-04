Ferrying workers in caged lorry decks to be banned from January 2027: Sun Xueling

Workers can no longer be ferried in caged lorry decks come January next year, Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling said in Parliament during the Committee of Supply debates in Parliament on Wednesday (March 4).

Speaking on the topic of safety of worker transport, she commented that "good progress" has been made in introducing requirements for lorries ferrying workers to be fitted with canopies and higher protective side railings, lower speed limits and minimum space requirements.

"In close consultation with our tripartite partners, we will take a further step," SMS Sun said.

"From Jan 1, 2027, we will no longer allow the ferrying of workers in caged lorries."

She explained that caged lorries pose a higher risk when transporting workers, because the cage's gate could be latched or locked from the outside.

This could trap workers inside the cage in the event of an emergency, she said.

Companies that fail to comply with the ban will be subjected to penalties, and details will be shared ahead of the ban.

During the intervening period, companies must also continue to ensure that workers have safe access to and from the lorry deck, the Ministry of Transport said.

Companies can still utilise caged lorries for transporting goods and equipment after the ban kicks in.

Should these companies want to continue using caged lorries to ferry workers, they must convert the rear deck to incorporate a canopy and side railings, the ministry added.

