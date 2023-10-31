Festive or ominous? Tombstone decorations at Bukit Panjang estate for Halloween draw mixed reactions

From pumpkins to skulls and flickering lights - what's spooky season without these classic decorations?

To celebrate Halloween, a Bukit Panjang resident has however transformed the grass patch near Block 602 Senja Road into a 'cemetery' housing 18 'graves' complete with tombstones.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter who visited the site today (Oct 31) morning noted that the handmade tombstones looked fairly realistic, with the stones bearing fictional names where some even have portraits painted on.

Speaking to the Chinese evening daily, 35-year-old Kumar shared that he and his wife have always enjoyed celebrating Halloween and would always display Halloween decorations.

The couple had moved into the estate eight years ago and started putting up decorations outside the unit four years ago. With their neighbour's encouragement to put up grander decorations, they decided to set up the decorations on the grass patch below their block.

He added that they will be holding a Halloween party from 7.30pm to 10pm on Oct 31 and have invited around 30 children and prepared some food.

Kumar revealed that they have been spending several hours a day since Sunday (Oct 29) preparing the props, forking out about $400 to build the 'cemetery'.

"We first bought the materials foam and used spray paint to colour it a similar shade as tombstones. As the foam material is difficult to paint, we used about 20 cans," he explained.

According to Kumar, the decorations will be removed on Wednesday.

"We have not received any complaints so far, and many residents also took photos after seeing the decorations. If anyone feels scared, I will tell them that this is a Halloween tradition. I hope they can also experience the celebratory atmosphere together."

Mixed reactions

While some residents found Kumar's handiwork to be interesting, others were not quite digging it.

A 49-year-old piano teacher, surnamed Chen, told Shin Min that her students really like the handmade tombstones, adding that she thought it was "very creative".

However, a retiree surnamed Lin said that the 'cemetery' is a little inauspicious and ominous.

"We worship the gods at home, so I think it is inauspicious to place these tombstones downstairs," he explained.

"I know the couple and feel that they are nice people. I have also previously seen them make similar decorations and know that they will only leave them for a few days, so it is acceptable."

Another woman who had brought her granddaughter downstairs to play also expressed that tombstones scare her, and felt it ominous.

