Feuding TCM clinics in Bedok call police on each other for 2 consecutive days

A dispute between two TCM clinics in Bedok recently came to a head when the police were called in to mediate the situation two days in a row.

Yang Yongli (transliteration), 46, the owner of Aileen TCM Foot Reflexology & Tuina, told Shin Min Daily News that the main physician of Yueqi Chinese Medical & Acupuncture Hall had allegedly harassed her and verbally abused her employees on multiple occasions.

Both clinics are located on the ground floor of Block 84 Bedok North, two units apart.

A staff member of Aileen TCM surnamed Yun, 48, told the Chinese evening daily that she felt helpless and wronged by the unwarranted insults towards her.

Recounting an incident that occurred last Sunday (April 21), Yun said that she was sitting outside the store when she saw the physician of Yueqi TCM opening the clinic.

She claimed that when she smiled and nodded to him, he suddenly flew into a rage and swore at her.

To avoid a conflict, Yun ignored the man. This caused the physician to allegedly scold her for half an hour, reported Shin Min.

An enraged Yang later called the police after learning about the incident.

However, Yu Yueqi, 77, the main physician of Yueqi Chinese Medical & Acupuncture Hall, refuted the claim that he had caused trouble for no reason.

He stressed to Shin Min that he had gotten angry due to the other party's alleged unfriendly attitude.

"She kept staring at me when I was opening the store and the expression in her eyes made me feel very uncomfortable. This, coupled with a previous conflict, made me feel disturbed and so I questioned her," he said.

Police called again the next day

On Monday afternoon, the police were called in again—this time over a dispute regarding the burning of joss papers along the corridor.

Yu told Shin Min that he had called the police as the burning of joss papers was negatively affecting him.

"After our dispute, they burnt the joss paper only when I opened shop the next day. It's obvious they deliberately want to 'smoke' me and the guests. How can I run the business?"

Staff members of Aileen TCM said that this was the first time they were burning joss paper at their shop.

In response to this issue, Yang said that she was not targeting anybody by burning joss paper.

"It's my first time burning joss paper since moving in and I did so at my own shop. How can it be possible for me to control the direction of the smoke?" she said.

The police confirmed with Shin Min that they had received a report regarding the dispute.

