Fight breaks out at Geylang coffee shop

Two men who appeared to know each other traded blows in Geylang at around 3am on Monday.
PHOTO: Shin Min Daily News
Cheow Sue-Ann
The New Paper

After a night out at a nightclub, two men exchanged blows over supper at a coffee shop near Lorong 37 Geylang.

At around 3am on Monday, the two men, who appeared to know each other, got into a heated argument before the fight broke out.

Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News reported that when the argument started, friends of the two tried to step in between them.

But their attempts were futile and punches were soon thrown.

Shin Min reported the argument was initially between one of the men and a woman, before it escalated into a physical brawl.

The police were called and eight police cars were seen at the scene.

An employee at the coffee shop told the Chinese newspaper that he was shocked at the number of police cars.

A Mr Jiang also told the daily the coffee shop tended to get rowdy at night.

Mr Shen, who runs the coffee shop, said the group of diners came from a nearby nightclub just as he was about to leave for the night.

He added that the fight started out between two men, before a third later joined in.

Mr Shen said the metal gate outside his shop was damaged in the fight.

The fight, he added, lasted about 30 minutes and calmed down after the police arrived.

When contacted, a police spokesman told The New Paper they received a request for assistance at Lorong 37 Geylang at about 3.42am. He added: "The police have advised the respective parties on their legal recourse."

This article was first published in The New Paper. Permission required for reproduction.

