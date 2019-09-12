Fight breaks out at Jewel Changi Airport; 2 men arrested

A 15-second video of the fight showed a group of around 10 people involved in the fight in front of American fast-food chain A&W.
PHOTO: Twitter/Lekha.C.Siva
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Two men were arrested by the police after a brawl at Jewel Changi Airport on Sunday (Dec 8).

The police were alerted to the fight at around 11am.

"Two men, aged 43 and 55, were arrested for affray," a police spokesman told The Straits Times, adding: "Both men sustained minor injuries."

A 15-second video of the fight circulating online and on WhatApp showed a group of around 10 people - both men and women - involved in the fight in front of American fast-food chain A&W.

Some of them were hitting and kicking a man in a black jacket who had fallen to the ground, while others traded punches.

When contacted on the phone, a spokesman for Jewel said the mall is aware of the fight but it did not have more details.

ST has contacted A&W for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

