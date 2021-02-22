Fight involving large group breaks out in Orchard

Police are investigating a fight that broke out among a large group of people along Orchard Road on Friday night (Feb 19).

In response to a Stomp query, the police said they were alerted to a fight at 100 Orchard Road at 10.27pm.

A spokesman added: "When police officers arrived, there were no signs of a fight and no injuries were reported.

"Some groups at the scene were interviewed and they informed that there was a dispute earlier which had been resolved. They were advised to keep the peace."

Police investigations are ongoing.

A video circulating online shows a large group involved in a tussle.

Stomp contributor Anonymous also spotted part of the commotion while driving past the scene.

He said: "I managed to capture a short video while driving by, though I'm not sure if this clip is sufficient to aid the police in their investigations."