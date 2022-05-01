Filipino helper of 27 years says she's too 'shy to wear a nice dress' at former charge's wedding

The video of their reunion moved many to tears, but the time has come for Kelly Chua and her yaya (caretaker in Tagalog) Lita to part ways.

On Saturday (April 30), the newlywed Chua shared a series of TikTok videos of her spending time with Lita, writing: "Cherishing every moment I have with her before she heads home."

Lita made a surprise appearance at Chua's wedding on April 23, and the bride exclaimed and cried as she hugged her 'second mum' in church.

The 72-year-old had been the family's domestic helper for 27 years before she returned to the Philippines three years ago. Chua's brother had arranged to fly Lita to Singapore so she wouldn't miss her big day.

https://www.tiktok.com/@otter.totts/video/7092385020446313729

Addressing her attire for the special occasion which drew questions on why the family couldn't have provided her with a dress, Lita said: "I feel very shy to wear a nice dress, otherwise other people will look at me."

"As long as I can attend your wedding… that's the most important thing, because I miss you," she told Chua while the pair enjoyed some frozen yoghurt.

Tearing up, she said: "I try my best to come to your wedding so that I can make you happy. I love you."

Several clips posted on TikTok showed the 28-year-old taking Lita out, spending time at Gardens by the Bay and shopping at several stores.

Before her flight home on Sunday, Chua's family gathered around the living room and helped Lita pack a balikbayan (gift box in Tagalog) for her family in the Philippines.

Not forgetting photo prints of them at the wedding and her trip in Singapore, of course.

https://www.tiktok.com/@otter.totts/video/7092435502200032514

