'Final Destination'? Falling tree strikes car along SLE, shocks netizens

A tree falling amid inclement weather isn't unheard of — but what about on a dry afternoon, even striking a passing vehicle?

That was what happened along Seletar Expressway (SLE) on Tuesday (July 15), as captured in a video posted on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page the same day.

In the 31-second video, a car can be seen travelling along the rightmost lane of the SLE, passing multiple slender, tall trees planted in the centre median of the road.

Abruptly, one of those trees falls to the left — just as the car travels towards it, smashing through its branches.

The force of the impact instantly causes the tree to splinter, with what's remaining of its trunk landing on the right-most lane.

The car that recorded the video — behind the one struck by the falling tree — is forced to slow down as it drives over debris from the accident.

Many netizens on Facebook were left astonished by the incident, with some making references to the horror franchise Final Destination, where characters meet their grisly ends in freak accidents.

"Luckily no one [was] injured," a user added.

Some Facebook users also wondered why the tree fell, jokingly blaming the event on the paranormal.

"Bright sunny day, got ghost?" A user questioned.

Netizens also pondered if the driver could make claims from authorities regarding the damage sustained, with many unclear whose jurisdiction the tree might fall under.

According to NParks' 2023 guidelines on greenery provision and tree conservation for developments, the agency is responsible for managing greenery within the road reserve.

"This includes the trees, shrubs and turf within the roadside green verges and centre median of the road," NParks stated.

They also explained that roadside greenery is an "important element of the street", helping to beautify and enhance public spaces along the road.

NParks added: "The spreading canopy of the trees also provides welcome shade to pedestrians and retains the location's unique streetscape identity."

AsiaOne has contacted NParks for more information.

