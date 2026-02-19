NTU's MBA programme climbs 10 spots, ranked 12th globally: FT

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme offered by Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) business school rose 10 places to rank 12th in the 2026 Financial Times (FT) Global MBA ranking on Feb 16.

According to FT, its ranking features 100 of the world's top full-time MBA programmes, with 128 business schools involved in the ranking process for this year's edition.

Among the key ranking criteria are weighted salary of alumni students three years after completing their MBA and salary increase from before the MBA till post-MBA.

NTU Business School's MBA programme was ranked 22nd in the 2025 edition.

Alongside its climb up the ranks, weighted salary of its programme graduates also climbed by about 4.3 per cent, rising to US$194,918 (S$247,000).

Based on FT's career progression assessment, NTU MBA graduates also saw an average salary percentage increase of 136 per cent after completing the programme.

MIT Sloan, Insead and University of Pennsylvania's The Wharton School ranked first, second, and third respectively.

[[nid:719202]]

editor@asiaone.com