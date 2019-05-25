Find out what's in store for your star sign this June

You need to make sure you play as much as you work and take regular breaks. Ensure you have proper healthy outlets to vent your stress and avoid reckless or dangerous activities while you are frustrated. Stress-induced symptoms, such as tension headaches, sore throats or skin rashes, could crop up this month. They are easily avoidable if you just remember to take a step back and breathe every now and again. Otherwise, you have been blessed with more energy this month.

Finances

You may see a small dip in your finances this month. While you will continue to bring in a steady income from your various projects, you should start paying attention to budgeting and saving this month. Last month's windfall allows you a longer grace period but start looking into reinvesting or keeping some money aside for a rainy day. At the same time, don't panic and start being stingy on all expenses. Pushing yourself to start micromanaging your finances will not bear any fruit either. Instead, look to slowly build the foundations and good habits of saving and being thrifty throughout this month.

Lucky Dates: 3rd, 7th, 8th, 25th, 26th

Lucky Colour: Sea Blue

TAURUS

Photo: Her World Online

Work

June seems to present Taurians with a mixed bag when it comes to the area of your career; with more obstacles than opportunities. Projects, partnerships and decisions all seem to go slow - too slow for you to be patient. Projects or ideas can become stagnant or delayed by possible conflicts. You may feel that you aren't getting what you deserve for the work you put in. However, don't disregard your previous achievements. The Devil card tells you not to give into your fears. This period may be a dry spell, but don't be afraid to keep pursuing your dreams. Perhaps, you are simply getting too big for your pond and need to start thinking about advancing ahead or moving onto bigger and better ideas and opportunities.

Romance

Taurians need to learn how to carefully insert themselves into their loved one's lives this month. Romantic gestures may go unnoticed, but a listening ear and helpful advice will always prove invaluable. Your loved ones need you this month, but not necessarily in the emotional aspect. Make use of your practicality and common sense to help them grow and sort out issues or conflicts - emotional reward and affection will come later. Otherwise, your partner can appear cold or uninterested this month as they are busy with their own obstacles. It helps to be understanding. Issues regarding household matters or finances may cause conflicts this month. Approach them with an objective perspective and turn them into positive discussions.

Health

Health is on a balancing beam. If most of your time isn't dedicated to your career or your family, then it may be focused on your health this month. Luckily, there aren't any major health issues in the cards. However, you should be careful not to overestimate yourself or underestimate any small issues or health problems that crop up. Past illnesses may resurface and become more serious in future months if you do not take care of them this month. Do not strain yourself or make any major changes to your workout routine that you are not ready for. Consider adding foods such as tomatoes, spinach or fatty fish into your diet.

Finances

Ever the thrifty sign, Taurus should consider investing a bit in their own wellbeing this month. The Devil card tells you not to be paranoid about your expenses. While your finances are not the most favourable this month, it will be worthwhile to spend on relieving your stress and frustrations, so that you can proceed forward with a clearer mind. Otherwise, practice caution this month. You may have no choice but to accrue certain debts or cut certain losses this month. Don't look to take risks, but if you do decide to, always have a backup plan should your current investments not pay out immediately or be delayed. Listen to your practical side, you have all the abilities and potential to get through this.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 23rd, 24th

Lucky Colour: Pearl White

GEMINI

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Geminians may feel that they're in a battlefield, come June. The new moon in your house provides some much-needed reinvigoration, however, you must not be hasty. The Page of Wands represents someone who may leap before they look. You may be tempted to rush into conflicts or start debates where there are none. You must gauge the situation carefully, before you choose to step in. Productive and progressive decisions can be reached, but only if you put your energy towards the right kinds of discussions. Whatever the case, conflicts of all sorts are to be expected this month. So, use your better judgement to understand where you should involve yourself, or else you may face unnecessary frustration or waste your time in unproductive endeavours.

Romance

The restlessness from last month may turn into frustration this month. The new moon in Gemini sharpens your tongue. Playful debates can turn into unintentional conflicts and create rifts between you and your partner. Heed the Page of Wands and its fiery nature. Small disagreements may suddenly seem more important than they really are. Geminians are also especially sensitive this month and may not be up to their usual unique humour. This can make socialising with your normal friend groups more challenging. Just be frank with your feelings. Practice honesty with others when you feel hurt - if they are your true friends, they will understand to back down and give you space. This is the best thing you can do.

Health

Saturn enters Capricorn in mid-June, cautioning Geminians to take a more careful approach when it comes to their health and work. Luckily, any injuries or illnesses you sustain this month are not likely to last. Still, prevention is better than a cure, so ensure that you do not take too many risks or push yourself too far when it comes to exercise. You may be clumsy as well, so always make sure you aren't daydreaming when accomplishing tasks. Consider eating foods that contain beetroot, blueberries and garlic. Ensure you take adequate rest and don't overestimate the amount of energy you have physically.

Finances

How your finances are this month depends entirely on your own skill, wit and hard work. There are no shortcuts. However, the stars grant you some leniency. If you believe you are owed any certain amount of money and work towards gaining it, you will most likely succeed. Your confidence will be your best asset when it comes to making sure you are financially stable. Step into the shoes of the Page of Wands and work passionately for your goals. It will aid you in conflicts with partners or meetings with potential investors. So, before any major decision, make sure to look in the mirror and tell yourself you have the ability to achieve and succeed.

Lucky Dates: 3rd, 4th, 9th, 10th

Lucky Colour: Fiery Red

CANCER

Photo: Her World Online

Work

June may be a busy time for Cancerians. Conflicts or obstacles that have been brewing for months may finally come to a head this month, as shown in the Eight of Wands. People will be more willing to voice their opinions, and this can cause issues between group mates or colleagues. You must be careful not to get caught up in the drama of others. Focus only on your work and be wary of doing favours for colleagues. Otherwise, it is best to keep your head down and keep out of the firing line. If you do end up getting dragged into the drama, ensure that you do not let your emotions spill over. Remain objective and ensure you have evidence to back up your claims.

Romance

Honesty is a major theme in June when it comes to relationships. There is both good and bad with voicing your opinions aloud. Sometimes, it can lead to conflicts and arguments. However, bringing problems to light leaves them open for discussion and compromise. The Eight of Wands represents potential 'battles' ahead. Even though certain feelings or topics may be difficult to get through, remember that whatever happens in the end, is best for you and your partner. Cancerians can also rely on the support of their relatives or family members this month to help get through difficult situations. Don't be afraid to share your feelings with them or with reliable friends. They can be a good pillar of strength for you this month.

Health

Cancerians should practice caution this month. It is a good time to be wary about your health and well-being. You have a higher chance to get emotionally distracted this month, so you may not pay attention to your surroundings. Be vigilant, as these distractions can lead to accidents. It is a good idea to keep your family or friends close to you, as they can help keep you from wandering into a dangerous situation. June is a good time to consider creating a new health schedule. Consider playful or fun activities that don't strain you too much. Remember to focus on exercise while working out, or else you may risk hurting yourself.

Finances

Cancerians have a chance to advance your finances this month, however, it will not be easy. There's a high chance that finances will not be your top priority. Furthermore, you will need to put extra work into sorting out investments or projects as details and information may be harder to obtain. Once more, finding people who are experienced in the field or can give you their support will be your greatest help this month. While you may accrue some extra expenses this month, rest easy knowing that they aren't likely to be anything major. You may expect some small windfalls throughout the month that will help keep you afloat and comfortable.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 27th, 28th

Lucky Colour: Nature Green

LEO

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Leo individuals' greatest strength and weakness comes in the form of people this month. With a new moon in Gemini, communication and openness become very important. Opinions can both divide and bring people together, but having open communication eventually leads to progress. Be wary of disagreements with colleagues and remember to not let emotions spill into work. On the flipside, keep an eye out for those who display potential in the workplace. If you are their superior, keep an eye on these employees and ensure you reward them promptly this month. If you can build loyalty between yourself and these subordinates, you will find that this month is much easier to get through.

Romance

Both single and attached Leos are looking for fun this month. Single Leos want to get away from the drag of work, while attached Leos may want to avoid the conflicts brewing at home. Disagreements concerning finances, family or relationship decisions can crop up this month. Don't run away from them though. Instead, look to tackle your problems properly and calmly. Make time for you and your partner to enjoy yourselves but promise to come back to bigger issues in a timely matter. This can be a bit of a dry month when it comes to romance or passions, but it is a month where you will have to make necessary decisions and choices.

Health

Leos will have to be cautious this month. Despite last month's good luck in health, chronic illnesses may still find a way to bother you this month. Especially for those with compromised immune systems or illnesses related to age, it is important that you be extra careful in June. Luckily, it is unlikely you will experience any new symptoms or illnesses. These chronic illnesses are likely to be minor as well. All the same, practice caution, especially when working out or travelling. If you are travelling overseas, remember to periodically stretch or walk around during your journey. Eat well and do not forget to sleep on time.

Finances

Leos may find that they have no choice but to increase their expenses. Expenses come in all forms this month, but the most notable will be that concerning your family and household. These are necessary costs and you must be prepared to write them off. Don't try to fight them but prepare for the inevitable expense and ensure you still have enough for a rainy day. Start budgeting now and setting aside funds. Your investments and projects are unlikely to mature this month, so be cautious and don't count your eggs before they hatch.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Regal Orange

VIRGO

Photo: Her World Online

Work

June continues the challenging theme of last month for Virgoans. Like many other signs, you may find yourself in a difficult position with conflicts and disagreements occurring in the workplace. Ever efficient, you may feel a need to offer up your own perspective on a situation. While, this is encouraged, be careful not to get into drama that is not yours. You have enough responsibilities this month already, so don't get caught up and delayed by others. Do not let other sway you - simply stand firm, state your opinion and do not entertain those trying to aggravate you. Keep your eyes on the prize and you will be able to come out strong during this difficult period.

Romance

It may feel like you're being spread too thin this month between friends, family and work. It seems like everything is vying for your attention and this can lead to frustration. Frustration can cause unintentional conflicts and arguments. So always think twice before you make a comment with your spouse or family. Instead, learn to be open about your feelings. Let your loved ones know you are frustrated and be willing to listen to their own frustrations. This is a tiring time for most signs, so understand that every one is facing their own hardships now. Approach disagreements calmly and objectively. There may be certain cracks, but you can still come out brighter.

Health

Virgoans continue their good fortune when it comes to health, with June blessing you with the energy and strength to face whatever issues may come your way. Illnesses are unlikely to last long or be serious. However, don't take for granted this good fortune. You will need every ounce of energy for your work and to deal with conflicts. Your energy resources, however high, can still get depleted if you don't get adequate rests or have proper meals. Drink plenty of water and sleep on time, or else you can still risk becoming sluggish. Remember not to overstrain yourself and leave gaps where you can relax and enjoy yourself.

Finances

Your financial situation continues to improve from last month. Though you are not yet where you want to be, you will see some increase in your investments or income. However, alongside this increase, you will likely accrue more expenses. These expenses are often necessities though and can come in the form of household, work or family expenses that you can't avoid. At the same time, you may be able to clear up any old debts or loans that you have previously obtained. So this time is still productive for you if you work with that goal in mind.

Lucky Dates: 8th, 9th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Peach Pink

LIBRA

Photo: Her World Online

Work

June is a time when many signs are going through workplace conflicts or turmoil. For the ever social and talkative Librarian, you will have to be extra careful. Always one for workplace harmony, this can be a difficult time for you, but remember that this period of internal conflicts will pass. Meanwhile, you must learn to watch your mouth and not add to any conflicts or drama with cutting remarks. Do not be too trusting or passive when it comes to what others say. You need not add to conflict, but you must be able to stand your ground and defend your own statements when necessary. Remember, just need to make sure you make it through this.

Romance

Sadly, work may follow you home this month in the form of conflicts or frustrations. Librarians just wants to escape from all of that and enjoy themselves. While it is important to address any conflicts or cracks, you must also take some time for yourself. Schedule regular breaks for yourself and rope in your partner. Have them understand that you aren't ignoring the conflict, but that you have needs of your own that should be taken care off. While long vacations may not be possible this month, short trips that allow you and your family to recuperate and bond with one another before coming back to more serious conflicts will help you get through June.

Health

You will be as lively as ever this month. While June may be a tiring month, you are blessed with the energy and potential to deal with the conflicts that come your way. However, you must be careful as you can become stretched too thin. Breaks are especially important for you and you shouldn't be stingy about your meals or sleep schedule. Enjoy some of your good health. To help strengthen yourself further, consider tonics and incorporating liver-strengthening foods into your diet, such as leafy greens or fleshy fruits such as tomatoes. Small vacations in your region can also help reinvigorate you.

Finances

Nothing too big is in the cards for Librarians when it comes to finances if they can continue to hold the same standards as last month. However, you may lose out if you start getting distracted or losing confidence in your financial decisions. Remember the advice from last month's forecast as it will come in handy this month as well. Do not be too relaxed about your wallet. This can happen when you become too stressed and feel tempted to relieve some stress by shopping and purchasing new goods. Steel yourself and don't give into temptation. While your finances don't see anything major, external forces can rock the boat and affect how you handle them.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Rosemary Red

SCORPIO

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Venus enters Gemini on the 9th, giving Scorpio individuals a boost in mental awareness and intellectual keenness. You have to be careful though, as while you may be more assertive with your opinions and ideas, this can stir up potential for disagreement and conflicts. You may want to keep your cards close to your chest and not make any moves this month. Instead, start planning future projects and putting your brain to good use. This can help keep you out of any drama or workplace conflicts and enable you to get a head start on others in the future. Do not take secretive or questionable routes to achieve your goals, however.

Romance

Scorpio individuals feel restless when it comes to their love life this month. June is volatile, with a mixed bag of conflicts or disagreements that may crop up. Likewise, your feelings are also in the same state of flux. You may not be sure what is it that you want, or even if you should want what you want. This may seem confusing, but you shouldn't be afraid of pursuing your happiness, whatever that happiness may be. Be open and honest about your desires with your partner. Avoid getting heated and do not sideline your own emotions for other issues. They are as important as the decisions you make for your household and your family.

Health

The Sun enters Gemini on the 10th and Scorpio individuals should be weary concerning their health. It may take a dip this month. It may be a good idea to consider working from home this month or putting off travel or vacation plans till later. A new schedule may not be the best when it comes to workouts now. Instead, focus on your own mental health and relaxation. Consider a small spa trip or taking up activities that allow you to vent your stress in a healthy and productive way. Take care this month and you will come out stronger at the end of it.

Finances

While any legal issues are starting to die down this month, your finances are still in an uncertain area. Like many other signs, Scorpio individuals will face some increase in expenses when it comes to household or family matters. However, you are unique as you have the potential to bounce back faster than other signs from any losses. So, don't be too worried given your current expenses. Stick to your current plans and budgeting. Hold steady to your decisions and keep an optimistic outlook. You will be able to earn a stronger financial standing eventually.

Lucky Dates: 13th, 14th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SAGITTARIUS

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Jupiter enters Sagittarius from the 16th onwards, giving Sagittarians a boost in their standing or position. However, until then, you may have to face workplace conflicts or disagreements. Many other signs are going through the same hectic and trying period. Understand that in some situations, you cannot win, and it is better to cut your losses and accept that. Sagittarians are driven to win, but don't get distracted by minor conflicts or challenges that will ultimately derail you from your larger goal. Remember the bigger picture. You can still achieve success overall, so ensure you do not let petty arguments sway you.

Romance

Back into the socialising world, Sagittarians still feel a bit of confusion from last month. You are seeing new opportunities and possibilities opening up to you. Rather than being helpful, it becomes overwhelming and you aren't sure what sort of decision to make. Whatever choice you make, you must understand and accept the consequences that will come as a result of that choice. June is not a month for romance and passion, given how busy other signs also are with their own work and household. Like others, you just want to run away from your own responsibilities. Honesty is the biggest theme this month, let others know when you aren't ready to deal with major choices.

Health

Sagittarians are still recovering from last month. Your energy still isn't where it usually is, and it needs more time to recover. Your fire is still burning low and you should take care to stoke it. Get plenty of rest and take extra care regarding what you eat. Avoid spicy, greasy or heavily saturated foods. Junk food should be cut out as comfort food this month. Instead, consider almonds, fruit smoothies or organic yogurt to curb those cravings. Avoid alcohol and substitute them for water or healthy drinks. Now is not the time to start partying or risking your health for simple pleasures.

Finances

Similar to other signs Sagittarian will find that they have more expenses in June. Luckily though, you are better prepared to face these losses thanks to income from your career or personal investments. However, be cautious as you could still face disagreements from business partners this month. Financial agreements can come to a head, so ensure that you always have everything written down in a contract. At the same time, don't just sign anything without first carefully studying its contents and ensuring there is no loophole that could leave you at a loss.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Sunny Yellow

CAPRICORN

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Audits are likely this month. While Capricorns often ensure that they have all the bases covered, sometimes something small can slip through the cracks. You can also overestimate your ability at times, so now is the time to sit back and take a more objective view of your work. Expect delays this month, especially when work is dependent on other people. You may have to do a reevaluation on how you handle things or the people that work under you. Things may not go your way, but this is a sign that you need to start taking action. The Empress advises a softer approach towards issues. Employ your cool head and eye for business to help you make it through this month.

Romance

Capricorns can feel the sudden tension that seem to fall over everyone this month. You can tell people are tense or frustrated and this leads to you feeling nervous on your own. Disagreements and conflicts are almost inevitable. Feelings of possessiveness or past issues can crop up. It is important you be completely open and honest with your partner regarding all matters. Tell them that you expect the same honesty and openness in return. Do not give in to your heated emotions. Approach issues with the usual collectiveness that Capricorns are best known for. Be mature and treat your partner like the adult they are when you discuss anything.

Health

The stressors from other parts of your life can affect your personal health. You may have to spend money on your own health or preventative measures to safeguard your health. Acute illnesses such as fever or inflammation can plague you this month if you aren't careful. If you notice anything, go for immediate treatment. Being slightly paranoid about your health this month can turn out in your favour. However, remember no amount of vitamins or medicine will ever substitute proper sleep and not skipping out on meals or exercise. Take proper care of yourself and don't try to mess up your sleep schedule for work or otherwise.

Finances

Capricorns aren't spared from this month's increased expenses. However, they should take extra precaution. Do not pursue any legal or court cases this month. There is a high chance they will not go the way you want them to. Your normally clear and objective judgement can become clouded this month. Luckily, your financial situation doesn't seem to dip too low this month, so don't be too worried. You have all the potential to slowly recover in the coming months. For now, hunker down and try to budget your expenses properly.

Lucky Dates: 13th, 14th, 27th, 28th

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Aquarians need to be careful. You're coming off a high from last month, which may make the conflicts that come up this month seem more devastating than they actually are. Understand this is a transitional period not just for you, but for many other signs too. This sort of tension is to be expected. Luckily, you can find support in the relations you have previously built. Keep an eye out though, as not every relation is very honest or made to last in the workplace. Be weary of sudden checks or audits by superiors or outside companies. Double check all your records and don't brush off anything that could pose a problem later on.

Romance

Aquarians are spared from the emotional uncertainty and drama that may crop up in other people's lives. The problem is that the people around you will still be going through that difficult phase and may not have time to indulge you. The usually playful and fun-loving Aquarian may find themselves met with more serious attitudes from their partners, friends or family. Sometimes, you have no choice but to be as serious and confront your relationship through a mature outlook. However, don't forget that sometimes you need to be that fun reminder in people's lives, to tell them that it's okay to just relax and enjoy the moment for what it is. Learn to read a room and understand what you should be in the moment.

Health

This month is a boost from last month, and you should feel invigorated. You feel your energy finally returning to you after the downtime you took last month. However, be cautious as June does not take well to recklessness or carelessness. You may be more prone to accidents or injuries. Luckily, there is nothing serious in the cards for you this month. You may have to pay extra attention to your digestive or respiratory systems. Avoid damp areas that may aggravate your allergies and cut out junk food. Take food rich in fibre such as bananas, beans or nuts. If you have asthma, ensure you always keep your inhaler with you.

Finances

Unfortunately, you still have to keep some of the restrictions you put on your finances previously. Now is not the time to start being frivolous. Expenses are likely to increase again this month, so you have to be extra thrifty. There will be a variety of expenses that may come in. If you have a joint account, the person you share it with will also have to agree on a set budget or saving plan. You may not wish to focus on finances again this month, but you will have to in order to ensure that you don't come out with a loss by the end of June. Hunker down and remind yourself that this period of uncertainty will also pass.

Lucky Dates: 9th, 10th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Jet Black

PISCES

Photo: Her World Online

Work

Pisceans may want to take a step back from work this month. While other signs are busy handling workplace matters and conflicts, Pisceans might do better taking some time off to relax. If you own their own business, it could be useful to take a more relaxed approach to your career. However, if you must work this month, hunker down and prepare for delays and difficulty in the workplace. You may have to juggle a lot of things. This won't be an easy month to get through and you may feel a bit like an outsider looking in. This is good as you aren't involved directly in most conflicts, but you may feel like you aren't taking proper control of the situation.

Romance

Pisceans put down their rose-coloured glasses this month. Conflicts and disagreements regarding household matters can start showing the cracks in a relationship. This is normal though, as it helps you understand whether a relationship will work in the long run or not. Stick to your guns. Your emphasis on harmony and peace-loving attitude help to pull you through the biggest hardships. This is what draws other people to you this month - your optimism in the chaos of June. Your relatives and family members can also provide unexpected support for you. So, don't be afraid to rely on them when you need to.

Health

Keep a close eye on your diet this month. Stress can make you try to indulge yourself in unhealthy or fatty foods. This may lead to significant weight gain if you are not careful. When you feel the urge to reach for a chip or burger, consider filling your stomach with almonds, fruit or leafy vegetables instead. You may also feel a bit more sluggish this month, which can add to why you may gain weight. So, ensure you schedule regular, easy going exercise, such as yoga, jogging or hiking. It may not seem like a lot, but come the end of the month, you will be much happier with your waist line. Make sure you balance pleasure and good health.

Finances

There is nothing in the way of major changes for your finances. This isn't a bad thing though, as while you may not experience any increases in income, neither do you face any increase in expenses or sudden changes that can cause your finances to take a dive. So be thankful for this predictability. Use it to your advantage by focusing on other areas of your life that you can work to improve on. You are blessed with this stability that other signs would be envious of this month.

Lucky Dates: 13th, 14th, 22nd, 23rd

Lucky Colour: Stable Brown

This article was first published in Her World Online.