Finders keepers? Elderly couple distraught after air-con technician nicks $1,200 from their drawer

An elderly couple hired a technician to service the air-conditioner in their room but ended up becoming victims of theft.

The couple's child, who goes by the username Airconscammer on TikTok, uploaded a TikTok video on June 1 to share his parents' misfortune and seek advice on how to recover the lost cash.

"My parents' money went missing after the technician came to service their air-con," the frustrated man wrote.

In the video, the man also included a picture of a $3,000 cash bouquet that his parents were gifted.

He wrote that his parents were dismantling the bouquet before the technician arrived, and had placed the notes in their drawer near the air-con unit.

The TikTok user added that his parents had accidentally torn three banknotes while dismantling the bouquet.

Shortly after the technician left their home, his mother took the notes out of the drawer and discovered that $1,200 was missing. The torn banknotes were gone as well.

"We called the boss of the company immediately and he denied all allegations without investigating and told us he [would] not be investigating the matter."

Subsequent texts to the company's boss were also ignored.

"We have made a police report but what else [can] we do? My elderly parents are so upset over the loss of a huge sum of money," the user lamented.

The elderly couple was also certain that nothing else could have happened to the cash as there was no one else at home that day.

Over the comments, one netizens suggested that the user check the drawers thoroughly, while others questioned why the technician was left in the room unsupervised.

Another lamented that he also lost an Apple Watch after servicing his air-con.

"Can do nothing about it because no proof," he wrote.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

Airconscammer also shared in a comment that the police have questioned the technician, who later confessed to stealing the money.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

AsiaOne has contacted Airconscammer and the police for more information.

