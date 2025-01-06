Finders (not) keepers: Man gives up $10k 4D winning ticket he found

A man who recently found a lottery ticket with a $10,000 prize has handed it over to the police, hoping the owner will come claim it.

On Dec 31, the man surnamed Wu was on board bus service 925 travelling towards Marsiling MRT station when he noticed three 4D tickets on a seat.

Wu noticed that one of the tickets had the winning number 6777 — the first prize of the Dec 29 draw.

"I also buy 4D, so I'd pay special attention to the numbers drawn," 70-year-old Wu told Shin Min Daily News.

"I remembered the first prize number of the day, that was how I realised the ticket had won a prize.”

While he has a habit of picking up stray lottery tickets to look at them, this is his first time finding a winning ticket.

Wu said he wasn't able to identify the owner of the tickets that day as many passengers alighted the bus at the same time.

Therefore, he handed the 4D ticket over to the police in Toa Payoh via the found property drop box on Jan 1.

Wu said he also made a report at a police station in Yew Tee on Jan 3, thinking that the owner might live near Marsiling.

"I hope that the other party will collect the ticket after reading the news, and have a good year after collecting the prize money," said the man.

In addition to the winning ticket, Wu also handed over the other two lottery tickets he found. The tickets were purchased separately on Dec 26 and 28, which he hopes can help trace the owner.

When asked if he thought of keeping the prize money for himself, Wu said that it did not belong to him and that he would feel uneasy if he were to claim it.

According to Section 403 of Penal Code 1871, the dishonest appropriation of property, such as keeping a stranger’s lottery ticket and claiming the prize for oneself, is an offence.

Those found guilty can face a fine, a jail term of up to two years, or both.

Wu, who won a first prize of over $20,000 in 2021, after years of betting on 4D, added: "I know how difficult it is to win the first prize, so I hope to return the money to the owner."

