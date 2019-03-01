Finding open-air public parking to get easier

Finding open-air public parking will soon get easier for drivers here, with an upcoming digital service that will let them check the availability of spaces before reaching a parking lot.

The service is one of several new initiatives Minister-in-charge of the Smart Nation Initiative Vivian Balakrishnan announced yesterday in Parliament, giving an update on Singapore's Smart Nation drive.

"This year, the Government Technology Agency, Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and Municipal Services Office will be trialling the installation of smart sensors so that we can provide real-time availability of kerbside parking lots to people who are looking for a lot," said Dr Balakrishnan, who is Minister for Foreign Affairs.

He was speaking during the debate on the budget of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), which The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) is part of.

TRIAL

Dr Balakrishnan, who oversees the SNDGG, was replying to questions from several MPs, including Mr Teo Ser Luck (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC) and Mr Vikram Nair (Sembawang GRC), on upcoming Smart Nation initiatives.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SNDGG said the trial of this new parking service will start by end-June. It will be held for six months at the on-street parking lots in Telok Ayer Street and Temple Street.

During the trial, motorists can access information on the availability of parking lots along these two streets via the URA website, and the existing "Find Parking" module in the OneService App, which allows people to report municipal issues like clogged drains.

Depending on the trial's outcome, the information on the availability of on-street parking lots could be included in the Parking.sg app at a later phase.

The Moments of Life app, which provides services and information needed by parents and caregivers of young children on a single digital platform, will also be enhanced to help citizens plan for end-of-life matters, and empower seniors to lead active lives.

