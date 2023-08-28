'F***ing cheapskate': PHV driver scolds passenger for not booking GoCar Kids service

Angry that his passenger didn't book the correct service, one Gojek driver not only chided the man, but went on to threaten another private-hire vehicle (PHV) driver.

A video of this incident was posted on SGRoad Vigilante Facebook page on Sunday (Aug 27) where a man and a young girl can be seen boarding a car at a condo in the Cairnhill area.

Speaking in Hokkien, the Gojek driver, who was filming the proceedings outside the car, questioned the driver about the man and child who boarded the vehicle.

"Brother, he has a child but you have no child seat. You still want to fetch? If you fetch, I will definitely report you," he threatened.

Stating that the passenger did not cancel his booking, the Gojek driver told the passenger: "Since you booked the wrong service, you have to cancel."

To which the passenger responded: "But you rejected me!"

'You do the wrong thing every time?' Gojek driver

The passenger could be heard in the video saying that he has never encountered any issues prior to the incident whenever he books a regular ride while travelling with a child.

The Gojek driver responded: "So, you do the wrong thing every time?"

This driver then insisted that this man should have booked a GoCar Kids ride instead of a GoCar service.

Furious that the passenger refused to cancel the booking and switch to a GoCar Kids service, the Gojek driver shouted: "F***ing cheapskate right? Just for $2."

For the GoCar Kids service, the ride comes equipped with a booster seat and costs an extra $2.

The Gojek driver then threatened the other PHV driver that he will report him for violating road traffic regulations.

According to Singapore Road Traffic Act, passengers under the height of 1.35m, regardless of age, must be secured in child restraints, booster seats or adjustable seat belts while travelling in a vehicle.

Later, a security officer from the condo emerges in an attempt to resolve the issue.

Towards the end of the video, the PHV driver said: "He cancelled already, can you move now?"

The video garnered over 138,000 views and 700 comments.

Many netizens praised the Gojek driver for speaking out against passengers and drivers who violate the child seat rules.

Some even added that the man was putting the child's safety at risk.

Others however felt the Gojek driver could have resolved the issue amicably instead of trying to sabotage the other driver.

