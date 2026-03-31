Fire breaks out at restaurant in Little India

A fire broke out at a shophouse restaurant in Little India on Monday (March 30) night.

The incident happened at about 8.10pm at 10 Roberts Lane.

Checks by AsiaOne indicate that the said location is the registered address of Bar B Q Tonight, a Pakistani cuisine restaurant.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 9pm, there were at least three fire engines, two police fast response cars and an ambulance present.

A police cordon in place around the affected shophouse unit stretched across three units.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said the fire involved the restaurant’s kitchen exhaust ducting and was extinguished by firefighters using a water jet.

It added that two persons were assessed for smoke inhalation but they declined to be taken to the hospital.

SCDF also reminded stall-holders to keep the stove, its surrounding area, and the opening of exhaust ducts free from grease and oil stains.

Exhaust ducts should also be cleaned and maintained at least once a year.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com

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