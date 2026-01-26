Fire breaks out in Yishun flat; temporary accommodation offered to affected family

A family has been offered temporary accommodation after a fire broke out in the bedroom of their Yishun HDB flat on Saturday (Jan 24) afternoon.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to a fire at Block 120 Yishun Ring Road at about 4.50pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the eighth-floor flat using a water jet.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

Coordinating Minister for National Security and Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam, who is MP for Nee Soon GRC, visited the flat on Sunday morning to check in on the affected family.

In a video posted to Facebook, he speaks to the homeowner, surnamed Ong, who shared that they were away during the incident. Six people live in the flat, including three schooling children.

The fire had blackened the ceiling and walls. Soot and debris are seen on the floor.

"HDB has offered temporary accommodation, and Nee Soon Town Council has assisted with the clearing works," wrote Shanmugam in his post.

"We will continue to support the family during this period."

