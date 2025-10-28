Fire breaks out at Yishun flat, forcible entry conducted to rescue male victim

A man was rescued from a HDB flat in Yishun on Tuesday (Oct 28) evening after a fire broke out in the living room.

The incident took place just after 7pm at Block 269B Yishun Street 22.

Checks conducted by AsiaOne show that the block consists of rental flats.

A resident told AsiaOne that an elderly male was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters from a 1-room rental flat at the corner of the 15th floor.

"They had to cut open the metal gate and door of the unit," the resident, who did not want to be named, said.

AsiaOne observed that the rental flat was sparsely furnished and did not appear to have suffered extensive damage.

The affected area was largely confined to what appears to be a mattress by the window.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF said that it was alerted to the incident at about 7.10pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, black smoke was seen emitting from a 15th floor unit. The fire, which involved a mattress in the living room, was extinguished by SCDF with a water jet. The fire was confined to the mattress."

Ten persons from the affected block were evacuated by police officers and SCDF firefighters a a precautionary measure.

SCDF added that it rescued one person from the toilet of the affected unit.

"The person was conscious and assessed for smoke inhalation before being sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital."

According to SCDF, preliminary investigation indicates that the fire had likely originated from a lighted material in the living room.

"SCDF would like to remind the public not to leave lighted materials unattended, such as cigarette butts, candles, tealights, lighted incense sticks, and mosquito coils," it said.

[[nid:724234]]

editor@asiaone.com