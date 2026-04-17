Fire burns down Bedok Reservoir funeral wake after cortege leaves for cremation

A fire broke out at a funeral wake at the void deck of Block 617 Bedok Reservoir Road on Thursday (April 16) at about 2.20pm.

A video of the fire shared by a Shin Min Daily News reader and posted on its social media shows a raging blaze engulfing the wake while thick black smoke billows from the scene.

Subsequent scenes show a burnt down altar and the block's facade — up to the second floor — covered in soot.

Workers are seen using a step ladder to assess damage to overhead cables.

A family member surnamed Xie (transliteration) told the Chinese publication that the cortege departed for Mandai Crematorium at about 1pm.

He said they were only informed of the fire by the funeral services company after the rites were completed.

Asked if he felt if it was inauspicious, Xie said he is not superstitious.

A female relative surnamed Ang (transliteration) told Shin Min that she understands the fire was caused by a short circuit.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said the fire involved items placed at the void deck, adding that members of the public extinguished the fire using a hose reel prior to the arrival of its firefighters.

No injuries were reported in the incident and fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com