Fire breaks out at Buona Vista building housing Mindef tech agency

A fire broke out at a building at Buona Vista on Monday (April 6) evening.

Images of the fire shared to Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu showed thick smoke billowing from the building. In other photos, workers were seen waiting in the lobby for the fire to subside.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at 30 Science Park Road at about 6.35pm.

According to the above-mentioned location, the building houses the Centre for Strategic Infocomm Technologies, which is a technical agency under the Ministry of Defence.

SCDF added the fire involved a cooling tower at the rooftop of the affected building.

The blaze was extinguished by building workers using a hosereel and dry powder fire extinguishers before SCDF arrived.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com