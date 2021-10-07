Fire breaks out in Changi Airport T1, 3 bus services diverted

A fire broke out in the basement of Changi Airport Terminal 1 on Wednesday (Oct 6) night.

At 9.50pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire.

When SCDF officers arrived at the scene, the flames had been extinguished by Airport Emergency Services.

There were no reported injuries, SCDF said, adding that officers used smoke extractors to ventilate the air in the basement.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Please be informed that Services 24, 27 and 53 are back to normal operations. https://t.co/SSH2A0PDsZ — SBS Transit (@SBSTransit_Ltd) October 6, 2021

As the fire caused some roads in the area to be closed, SBS Transit tweeted at 10.50pm that bus services 24, 27 and 53 would be diverted from the bus stops in Terminal 1, Terminal 2 and Airport Boulevard.

Bus services at these bus stops resumed about an hour later.

editor@asiaone.com