Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday morning (Jan 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at around 10.30am. The fire involved the contents of a sports equipment storage room and was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.

About 1,400 people, including pupils and teachers, were evacuated by staff of the school before firefighters arrived. There were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness - who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan and who lives opposite the school at a Housing Board flat at Block 472 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 - said that he could smell smoke in his room at around 10am.

"I saw smoke coming from the school and the students were being evacuated to an open sheltered area on the ground floor," the 24-year-old undergraduate told The Straits Times.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

