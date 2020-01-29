Fire breaks out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang, 1,400 people evacuated

About 1,400 people were evacuated by staff of Concord Primary School before firefighters arrived on Wednesday (Jan 29) morning.
PHOTO: Stomp
Clara Chong
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Concord Primary School in Choa Chu Kang on Wednesday morning (Jan 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at around 10.30am. The fire involved the contents of a sports equipment storage room and was extinguished by firefighters using a hose reel.

About 1,400 people, including pupils and teachers, were evacuated by staff of the school before firefighters arrived. There were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness - who wanted to be known only as Mr Tan and who lives opposite the school at a Housing Board flat at Block 472 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3 - said that he could smell smoke in his room at around 10am.

"I saw smoke coming from the school and the students were being evacuated to an open sheltered area on the ground floor," the 24-year-old undergraduate told The Straits Times.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
fires Education and Schools SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force)

TRENDING

Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Hong Kong researchers have developed coronavirus vaccine, expert reveals
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
Wuhan virus: JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun release song paying tribute to those in frontline
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Riot breaks out at Clarke Quay club, man taken to hospital
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Gojek Singapore to suspend 120 drivers for fake app use
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Johor Prince says his prediction came true amid fears over Wuhan virus
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home
Girl, 3, falls to her death after being left alone at Selangor home

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job
Things I wish I knew before I left my high-paying job

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot

SERVICES