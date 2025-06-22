Fire breaks out at empty bunk in Pulau Tekong's Basic Military Training Centre

A fire broke out on Friday afternoon (June 20) in a bunk of an unoccupied accommodation block at the Basic Military Training Centre (BMTC) on Pulau Tekong.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said the fire alarm was triggered at 1.51pm and the fire was promptly extinguished by BMTC staff who had heard the alarm and spotted the smoke.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was also alerted and responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported among staff or trainees.

Footage of the aftermath, which has since circulated on TikTok, shows the interior of the bunk damaged, with overturned mattresses, scorched walls and ceilings, and exposed wiring.

The caption on the video indicated that the affected bunk belonged to the Viper Company, though Mindef did not confirm this.

In their statement, Mindef also noted that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) are working with the SCDF to determine the cause of the fire.

"The SAF remains committed to upholding high standards of fire safety to ensure a safe environment for our service personnel," the spokesperson said, adding that no further details would be shared while investigations are ongoing.

