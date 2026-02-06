Fire breaks out involving car at Orchard Towers car park

A car caught fire at Orchard Towers on Thursday (Feb 5) evening, causing damage in the car park, according to multiple video posts on Reddit that night.

In one video uploaded by user DoraEnzo, thick black smoke can be seen billowing out from the second floor of the car park.

The second floor also glowed a visible orange hue as the fire raged on.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne that it was alerted to a fire at 1 Claymore Drive at around 10.40pm that night.

A car was involved in the fire, and the SCDF subsequently extinguished the flame with a water jet and fire blanket.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Porsche on fire

Speaking with AsiaOne at the scene, a man claiming to be the owner of the vehicle shared that it was an olive green Porsche Panamera that had just come out from a workshop after he noticed issues with the car's throttle body.

The alleged owner, who declined to be named, shared that he had spent nearly $30,000 over several months while the vehicle was repeatedly sent to that workshop.

Despite informing the specialist of his feeling that something was wrong with the vehicle, the specialist purportedly brushed his concerns off.

He didn't care about the cost, however, revealing to AsiaOne that the vehicle held greater sentimental value.

The owner stated that he had always wanted to get this vehicle, and finally made the purchase when his business took off.

His son loves the vehicle, and he even had his son's birthday date on the license plate, he shared.

Additional reporting by Shafiq Apandi

