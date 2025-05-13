Fire breaks out at Jalan Kayu HDB block, 1 taken to hospital

A man was taken to the hospital for breathing difficulties after a fire broke out at a HDB block in Jalan Kayu on Monday (May 12).

The fire also led to an electrical disruption which affected some residents.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they had received a call for assistance at around 9.30am to a fire at Block 447B in Jalan Kayu.

SCDF added that the fire involved contents inside an electrical riser located along the common corridor on the 10th floor.

A fire extinguisher was used to put out the flames, and one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

In a Facebook post uploaded at 12.41pm the same day, Jalan Kayu MP Ng Chee Meng said he had spoken with some of the residents from the affected units when he visited the scene.

Ng added that one resident was taken to the hospital for breathing difficulties and wished him a speedy recovery.

He also expressed his appreciation to the SCDF for their swift response.

In a subsequent update, Ng stated that the lift services affected by the fire was restored, along with full restoration of electricity by 9pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

[[nid:634003]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com