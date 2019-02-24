Fire breaks out in Jurong West flat, 90 residents evacuated from block

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a Jurong West flat in the early hours of Sunday (Feb 24).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at Block 517A Jurong West Street 52 at around 1.30am on Sunday.

The fire, which involved the contents of a bedroom, was put out with one water jet and one compressed air foam backpack.

A man and a woman were taken to Singapore General Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

In footage sent to Chinese daily Lianhe Wanbao, thick smoke can be seen bellowing from a flat on the 12th floor of the building.

An eyewitness told the Chinese paper that residents from the 11th to 16th floor were evacuated.

In all, around 90 people were evacuated from the block by the police, the SCDF said.

The two people taken to hospital are residents of the flat and are in their 60s, Wanbao reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

