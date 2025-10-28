Fire breaks out at MBS; involved plastic mat on 55th floor

A fire broke out at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) on Tuesday (Oct 28) afternoon.

Videos shared on social media showed thick smoke billowing from the rooftop of the hotel.

Responding to AsiaOne’s queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire at 1 Bayfront Avenue at about 3.40pm.

The fire involved a plastic mat on the 55th floor, and was extinguished by MBS staff using a hose tool before SCDF’s arrival.

There were no reported injuries.

A spokesperson for MBS told the Straits Times that the fire was a small one and occurred in a location not accessible by guests.

SCDF said that preliminary findings indicated that the fire had likely originated from welding work conducted in the vicinity.

[[nid:724529]]

chingshijie@asiaone.com