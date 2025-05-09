Fire breaks out in Tampines industrial building, students from school nearby evacuated

[UPDATE May 9, 5.21pm]

In another Facebook post, the SCDF said that the blaze has been largely extinguished.

They added that efforts to douse the remaining deep-seated pockets of fire through damping down are expected to continue into the night.

A fire broke out in a two-storey industrial building in Tampines on Friday (May 9), forcing staff and students from a nearby school to evacuate.

Taking to Facebook, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that they were alerted to the fire involving textile items in 18 Tampines Street 92 at around 12.50pm.

"SCDF is fighting the fire with five water jets, an aerial monitor from a combined platform ladder, and an unmanned firefighting machine," they said. "The fire is under control, but the structure of the premises is assessed to be unstable."

SCDF said that a person from the affected premises was assessed by a paramedic for a minor cut on his arm, but declined to be sent to the hospital.

According to a Google search, two companies are listed under this address: furnishing retailer T.C. Homeplus and bedding store Jean Perry.SG.

Photos sent by an AsiaOne reader showed thick black smoke billowing from the building, visible from nearly two kilometres away at Century Square.

When AsiaOne reached the site at around 2pm, students from the nearby Middleton International School had evacuated the school's buildings and gathered at the ground floor.

They had left the evacuation site when AsiaOne checked at around 3.30pm.

chingshijie@asiaone.com