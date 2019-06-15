Fire breaks out at Tang Plaza; 200 people evacuated, no reported injuries

PHOTO: The Straits Times reader
Aw Cheng Wei
The Straits Times

SINGAPORE - Security guards at Tang Plaza evacuated about 200 people from the mall on Saturday night (June 15) following a fire on their premises.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that it was alerted to the fire in Orchard at about 8.40pm, adding that the fire involved electrical wires.

Sprinklers extinguished the fire before the firemen arrived, the SCDF said.

No injuries were reported.

The Straits Times has contacted the mall for comment.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about

fires
