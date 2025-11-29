Fire breaks out at Telok Blangah coffee shop, 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE — About 80 people living in a Telok Blangah Housing Board block had to be evacuated after a fire broke out at a coffee shop on Nov 29, with one needing to be taken to the hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that it was alerted to the fire at 61 Telok Blangah Heights about 11.10am.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, several stalls were on fire, with the SCDF extinguishing the blaze using three water jets.

Seven people were assessed for smoke inhalation, and one of them was taken to Singapore General Hospital, it said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A video posted by a Facebook user showed most of the coffee shop up in flames as thick plumes of smoke rose upwards.

In its annual statistics report released on Feb 13, the SCDF said the number of fires had increased in the past year, compared to 2023.

There were 1,990 blazes in 2024, up from 1,954 in 2023, with the increase attributed to more fires occurring at commercial, social and communal premises - which include community centres and religious sites.

The number of fire-related deaths had also increased from three in 2023 to five in 2024.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.