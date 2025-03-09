Fire breaks out at Tuas industrial building, 2 people assessed for smoke inhalation

A fire broke out at a two-storey industrial building at 10 Tuas Avenue 18A on Saturday (March 8) evening.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted at 7.30pm.

According to an SCDF post on Facebook later that night, the fire involved paint-associated products in an area measuring roughly 30m by 15m.

Firefighters extinguished the flames using four water jets in about an hour.

Six individuals were evacuated from the premises before SCDF arrived. Two were assessed for smoke inhalation and declined to be sent to the hospital.

SCDF added that an unmanned firefighting machine and water jets are being used to dampen down the affected area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

