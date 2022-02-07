Fire breaks out in Woodlands flat; 50 residents evacuated

SINGAPORE - About 50 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Woodlands on Monday (Feb 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post on Monday that it was alerted to the fire at Block 688F Woodlands Drive 75 around 1.25pm.

SCDF said that when firefighters arrived, fire was raging in the bedroom of the 14th-storey unit.

"Firefighters conducted forcible entry into the unit and extinguished the fire with one water jet," SCDF said in its post.

Photos showed debris and parts of a window strewn at the foot of the block.

Residents from neighbouring units were evacuated as a precautionary measure. No injuries were reported.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.