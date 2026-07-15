Fire breaks out in Bukit Batok HDB flat, 1 taken to hospital

One person was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a flat in Bukit Batok in the early hours of Wednesday (July 15).

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Block 412 Bukit Batok West Avenue 4 at about 3.15am.

SCDF said the fire involved a bedroom in a unit on the 16th floor and was extinguished using a water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC MP Lee Hong Chuang said he was informed of the fire after returning home from a community event at Hong Kah North Community Club.

"I immediately headed to the scene and activated the relevant agencies, together with our grassroots leaders, to provide assistance to the affected residents," said Lee.

Images shared on his social media show the charred interiors of the affected flat, with the ceiling blackened by the blaze.

He added that arrangements were made for the affected resident, including securing temporary accommodation, moving their unaffected belongings to a temporary unit, providing new mattresses and working with agencies to restore the damaged common corridor.

The affected unit will undergo cleaning and restoration works after clearance from SCDF, said Lee.

He also thanked the various agencies, including SCDF, the police, the Housing Board, the town council and community partners, for their assistance.

"This is what true teamwork and community spirit look like — different agencies, organisations and volunteers coming together with one shared purpose, that is to care for our residents in their time of need," said Lee.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com