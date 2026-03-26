Fire breaks out at Bukit Merah View Hawker Centre; no injuries reported

A fire broke out at a hawker centre in Bukit Merah on Thursday morning (26 March).

In a video posted to Instagram, flames and smoke can be seen billowing from the top of Bukti Merah View Hawker Centre, while the fire alarm sounded.

In other videos, several people can be seen standing on tables and chairs, trying to put out the fire with extinguishers.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at 15 Bukit Merah View at about 10.50am.

SCDF added that the fire involved the kitchen exhaust ducting at the food centre, and that it was extinguished using a compressed air foam backpack and a hose reel.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SCDF reminded the public, especially stallholders, to keep stoves and surrounding areas free from grease and oil, and to that ensure exhaust ducts are clean and unobstructed.

Stallholders are also advised to maintain the exhaust ducts at least once a year to prevent similar fires.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com