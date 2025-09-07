Fire at Chai Chee Avenue, over 50 residents evacuated, 4 sent to hospital, 1 arrested

A fire broke out at Chai Chee Avenue on Friday (Sept 5) night, and 50 residents were evacuated. Four of them were taken to the hospital.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to a fire at Block 31 Chai Chee Avenue at about 11.05pm.

"Upon arrival, the living room of an eighth-floor unit was on fire. The fire was extinguished by firefighters with a water jet. There was no one inside the unit when SCDF arrived," the spokesperson said.

SCDF added that four persons, including a firefighter, were assessed for smoke inhalation and sent to the hospital. Investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

The Singapore Police Force said a 58-year-old man was arrested for "causing or contributing to risk of dangerous fire", adding that investigations are underway.

According to a report by Lianhe Zaobao yesterday, residents said they heard arguments and the smell of gasoline from the flat before the accident.

A resident also said that a man, who stayed at the flat, was seen loitering the corridors, smashing objects and shouting. At one point, he even attempted to climb the railing to jump off.

The resident added that the man was arrested about two to three years ago for wielding a knife. When he returned to the flat after being released from prison about a year ago, residents observed he was rowdy and temperamental and suspected he was involved in drugs.

Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, who is also East Coast GRC MP for Kampong Chai Chee, thanked volunteers and East Coast Town Council for assisting the residents in a Facebook post yesterday.

He also thanked Law minister Edwin Tong, who is MP for East Coast GRC (Joo Chiat), for visiting the block and reassuring the residents in his absence.

In a separate Facebook post yesterday, Tong also thanked volunteers and officers who worked together to assist in evacuating the residents and putting out the fire.

He added: "The affected residents have been placed in temporary accommodation. The team from East Coast Town Council and HDB officers are working non-stop to restore power, and will progressively reinstate the common corridors to its original form over the next few days."

