Fire breaks out at Eunos Industrial Estate; SCDF firefighting operation ongoing

A fire broke out at Eunos Industrial Estate on Saturday (Nov 1) afternoon.

In a Facebook post at around 6pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 1079 Eunos Avenue 7, adding that firefighting operation is ongoing.

Checks online by AsiaOne show that the address belongs to a single-storey building with businesses such as millwork and metalwork.

From around 5.40pm, AsiaOne observed thick black smoke from Aljunied and Ubi.

The smoke plume could also be seen from a stretch of Pan Island Expressway (PIE) towards Jurong in the vicinity of Bedok.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at 7pm, a burning smell hung in the air. The temperature was noticeably warmer too.

Police cordoned off the area as firefighting resources continue to arrive at the scene.

In a second update posted just before 8pm, SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at about 5.30pm.

“The fire, which involved building materials and office equipment, had engulfed four workshop units,” SCDF added.

So far, 16 emergency vehicles and about 60 firefighters have been deployed for firefighting operation.

Said SCDF: “Firefighters surrounded the affected units using two water jets, two water monitors, an aerial monitor, and a firefighting machine to contain the fire.”

Firefighting operations are still ongoing as of 8.15pm.

There are currently no reported injuries.

This is a developing story.

