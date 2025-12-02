Sengkang HDB fire: Owner tried to put out flames with 4 extinguishers

A fire broke out in a bedroom of a 10th floor HDB flat in Sengkang on Monday (Dec 1) morning.

The incident took place at about 2.55am at Block 415A Fernvale Link.

In a Facebook post on the same day, Ang Mo Kio GRC member of parliament Victor Lye said the fire may have been caused by an electronic device being charged.

"Woken up by the crackling fire, the resident tried putting out the fire with four fire extinguisher canisters that he had, but it was not enough," added Lye, who represents the Buangkok-Fernvale South ward.

He also thanked the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) for their quick response, and the town council team which assisted to clean up the place before residents in the block left for work.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the SCDF said the fire involved the contents of a bedroom in the unit and was extinguished using a hose reel.

One person was assessed by an SCDF paramedic for minor injuries but the person declined to be sent to hospital, added the SCDF.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fires due to electrical origin were 2nd highest in 2024

According to the SCDF's annual statistics released in February, there were 299 incidents of residential fires due to electrical origin last year.

The majority of fires were caused by faults in electrical wiring or electrical appliances, or due to the overloading of electrical sockets.

In a fire safety advisory issued on Aug 1, the SCDF advised residents not to overload power sockets and to switch off electrical appliances when not in use.

