Fire breaks out at Hougang coffee shop; 5 taken to hospital

Five people were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out at a coffeeshop in Hougang on Tuesday (May 5).

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at around 4.50am to a fire at Block 106 Hougang Avenue 1.

About 40 persons were evacuated before SCDF's arrival.

SCDF said several stalls in a coffeeshop were on fire upon its arrival, and the blaze was extinguished with two water jets.

Five persons were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a TikTok video posted the same day, the insides of the coffeeshop and the walls of the second floor have been charred black by the fire and smoke.

A grey curtain hangs loosely on the left of the compound, with the ends seemingly burnt as well.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com