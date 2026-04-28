singapore

Fire sets off MCE tunnel sprinklers in the early morning

Fire sets off MCE tunnel sprinklers in the early morning
The fire involved the rear tyre of a lorry, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).
PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/jeremysee.sg
Esther LamPUBLISHED ONApril 28, 2026 7:04 AMBYEsther Lam

Tunnel sprinklers were activated after a vehicular fire broke out in the MCE tunnel on Monday (April 27) morning. 

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted at about 6.55am to the incident along the MCE towards the AYE near the Marina Coastal Drive exit.

The fire involved the rear tyre of a lorry and was extinguished with a water jet, added SCDF. 

In a TikTok video of the incident posted on Monday, water from the tunnel's sprinkler system is seen showering passing vehicles. 

A few emergency vehicles are also seen parked on the left side of the tunnel. 

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF. 

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