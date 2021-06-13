Fire in North Bridge Road flat: 5 taken to hospital, 120 evacuated

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire in North Bridge Road on Saturday (June 12) night.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) spokesman said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 8 at about 10.15pm.

The fire involved contents of a seventh-floor unit in the Housing Board block, and was extinguished using a water jet.

About 120 people were evacuated from the sixth to 10th floors of the block by the police.

Four persons were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) while one was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The spokesman said people who suffer smoke inhalation or serious burn injuries will be taken to the Burn Centre at SGH.

"However, if their condition is too unstable, they will be conveyed to the nearest Ministry of Health-designated hospital," he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.