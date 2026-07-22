40 people evacuated as fire breaks out at Serangoon Road shophouse

A shophouse fire in Farrer Park forced the evacuation of 40 people on Wednesday (July 22) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze on the fourth storey of 562C Serangoon Road at about 9.30am.

The fire was extinguished within an hour using two water jets. An aerial water jet from a combined platform ladder was also deployed to prevent the fire from spreading,

Damping-down operations are ongoing.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 11.10am, multiple fire and police vehicles were seen along the road.

A small cloud of smoke was seen wafting from the shophouse.

The owner of a nearby dog care centre, who gave his name as Yee Jun, said a colleague had heard popping noises and saw smoke emerging from the fourth-storey shophouse unit at about 9.20am.

Flames engulfed the unit shortly afterwards. He then called SCDF.

The SCDF said in a Facebook post that about 40 occupants from the neighbouring shophouse units were evacuated as a precaution.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com