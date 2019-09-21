Fire the size of a football field breaks out near Jurong Town Hall Road

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at an open grass patch near Jurong Town Hall Road on Friday (Sept 20).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire, which was near the Ayer Rajah Expressway, at 5pm.

SCDF said water jets were used to put out the fire, which broke out across an area roughly the size of a football field.

Videos of the fire show white smoke rising from the grass patch, adding to the haze in the area.

SCDF said no one was injured in the incident.

Netizens said they were worried about how the smoke could worsen air quality in the area, due to the current haze situation. One Reddit user who was not aware of the fire mistook the smoke from the Jurong fire for the dense haze blown in from forests burning in Indonesia.

SCDF said it is investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire along Jurong Townhall Road Posted by Singapore Road Accident on Friday, 20 September 2019

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.