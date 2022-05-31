Fire on the streets, mala in your sheets: Incomplete coffee shop exhaust duct leaves Serangoon residents fuming

Residents in this Serangoon HDB block can't seem to catch a break it seems.

Earlier this month, the street-level coffee shop below their four-storey block caught fire, one which involved the kitchen exhaust duct belonging to the coffee shop.

About 20 people self-evacuated and one person was taken to the hospital because of the incident on May 14.

Now, residents in that block are faced with a new foe: Mala fumes pumped into their homes from a half-built kitchen exhaust duct, presumably to replace the one damaged in the fire.

In a Facebook post on Complaint Singapore yesterday (May 30), a resident living in block 261, Serangoon Central Drive claimed that construction on the exhaust duct has been stalled since May 17.

"However, the stalls have already started operating since then," resident Brenda Zhining posted.

She wrote that the mala store "operates till near 5am" and the coffee shop operates 24 hours a day, pumping dirty air through the incomplete exhaust duct and right into their homes.

"The gas and smoke travel upwards — into our units and on our laundry," Zhining complained. "[We] can't even hang the laundry out because it will be filled with the smell."

Even when they close their windows, the smell still permeates into their homes, Zhining said in her post.

Prior to this incident, she said that residents there have never complained about the smell because the duct was working.

"We really need help this time," Zhining pleaded. "We are unable to do anything."

"Please, although business is important, have a heart," she also added.

In her post, there were construction materials such as metal sheets, a ladder and even an articulating boom lift left in a corner of that HDB block.

These been left untouched for two to three weeks, said Zhining.

AsiaOne has reached out to HDB, the Marine Parade Town Council, the Singapore Food Agency and the coffee shop owner for comment.

