Fire at Telok Blangah Crescent HDB flat allegedly caused by items along corridor, over 100 residents evacuated

Over 100 residents were evacuated after a fire broke out at Block 3 Telok Blangah Crescent on Monday (Sept 6) evening.

According to a Facebook post by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), they were alerted to the fire at 8pm.

"The fire involved numerous items that had been placed along the corridor of the 9th floor," it said. SCDF officers later extinguished the fire with a water jet.

Residents in units from the ninth to 12th floors were evacuated by SCDF and the police.

Four out of the eight people assessed for injuries were sent to Singapore General Hospital. The remaining four refused conveyance to the hospital.

A live video feed shared by Shin Min Daily News on Tuesday morning showed cleaners clearing heaps of burnt debris and remnants of potted plants along the corridor and lift lobby.

There was no damage inside all the housing units near the affected area, reported the Chinese evening daily.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

