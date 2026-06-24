5 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at 3-storey house near Whitley Road

Five people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a landed home off Whitley Road in the early hours of Wednesday (June 24).

In a Facebook post on the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) wrote that they were alerted at about 3:30am to a fire at 9, Tan Sim Boh Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, the first and second floors of the three-storey semi-detached house were on fire. The third floor was also affected and the house was filled with smoke.

A total of seven people were rescued — two from the first floor and five from the second floor balcony with a rescue ladder.

Five of them were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation while the two others declined to be taken to the hospital, the post added.

Damping down of the affected area — the use of water to wet burnt surfaces and prevent any potential reignition after a fire is extinguished — is ongoing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com