Firefighter, resident taken to hospital following Tampines HDB flat fire

A firefighter was among two individuals taken to hospital after a fire broke out in a Tampines HDB flat on Wednesday (May 20) morning.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 5.35am to the incident at Block 366 Tampines Street 34.

The fire, which involved the living room and kitchen in a 10th floor unit, was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets.

Two occupants were evacuated from the affected unit before SCDF's arrival, while about 30 residents were evacuated from the block as a precaution.

One person from a neighbouring unit was taken to Singapore General Hospital due to smoke inhalation, said SCDF.

A firefighter experienced discomfort on his right leg and was also taken to Changi General Hospital as a precautionary measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

'No major casualties': Tampines MP Charlene Chen

In an Instagram post by Tampines GRC MP Charlene Chen on Wednesday, she wrote that she was "very relieved" to share there were no major casualties.

She added that the Tampines Town Council, Housing and Development Board, Tampines East CC and grassroots volunteers from Tampines East Zone 8 RN (Residents' Network) are assisting the affected family in the meantime.

"I'm very thankful that they got together very quickly to provide support on site."

Photos from the affected unit showed the flat's interior completely charred and its walls stained with soot. Debris lined the outside of the unit.

The SCDF cited the top three causes of fires in residential premises to be unattended cooking, electrical faults and unattended lighted materials.

SCDF strongly advised residents not to leave cooking unattended and to avoid overloading power sockets or charging devices overnight without supervision.

Residents should also ensure that lighted materials, such as incense or cigarettes, are never left unattended and should be fully extinguished before disposal.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com