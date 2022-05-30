Firefighters put out raging fire on vessel docked at Marina at Keppel Bay

A vessel docked at Marina at Keppel Bay caught fire this morning (May 30), sending thick smoke billowing in the area.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at Number 2 Keppel Bay Vista at 11.30am.

Arriving on scene, they spotted a fire "raging from a vessel docked at the pier", and sprung into action.

Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station and Alexandra Fire Station gained assistance from staff around the area and deployed three water jets and three hosereels from the pier to surround the yacht.

"This was to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to other vessels," the SCDF explained.

Firefighters from Brani Marine Fire Station and a vessel from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore also provided assistance in putting out the fire.

The blaze was subsequently extinguished in about an hour. There were no reported injuries.

Damping down operations are ongoing, along with an investigation into the cause of the fire, the SCDF added.

In videos circulating on social media, some people were seen running away from the fire as at least ten people spraying water to douse the fire.

