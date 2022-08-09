From fireworks in heartlands to Red Lions free-fall jump: Here's what to catch at NDP 2022

SINGAPORE - The National Day Parade (NDP) returns as a full-scale event on Tuesday (Aug 9) for the first time in three years.

Spectators, both at home and at the Marina Bay floating platform, can look forward to the usual crowd favourites such as fighter jet aerial displays and fireworks.

Here are five highlights to look out for at Singapore's 57th birthday bash:

1. Sounds of Freedom

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Crowd favourite aerial elements will return.

Ten Red Lions will jump from a height of around 1,800m, including a woman parachutist, Second Warrant Officer Shirley Ng, who is taking part in her fourth NDP.

Singaporeans will be able to see a formation of helicopters carrying and escorting the state flag around the island, as well as a flypast of six F-16 fighter jets.

2. Up close with the SAF and the Home Team

PHOTO: The Straits Times

The Total Defence Display, a security operations demonstration involving the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team, will return to NDP for the first time since 2017.

During this segment, the air force's new Chinook CH-47F will perform a helocast manoeuvre where naval divers are dispatched into the water.

Two Apache attack helicopters will demonstrate their aerial agility, followed closely on land by the army's Leopard tanks.

Special forces troops will respond to a hostage crisis on a bus, using explosive charges to break through windows and rescue passengers.

3. Tribute to national servicemen

PHOTO: The Straits Times

A salute will be given to all national servicemen during the parade segment to mark 55 years of national service this year.

A tribute video will be played, featuring various national servicemen reflecting on their experience in uniform.

The parade will be commanded by an operationally ready national serviceman, Lieutenant Colonel (NS) Desmond Fu.

4. Show-stopping numbers

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Other than familiar National Day tunes, spectators will also be treated to a range of other songs during the show segment, which is helmed by veteran actor Adrian Pang for the first time.

Singer Aisyah Aziz will be singing You Will Be Found from the musical Dear Evan Hansen, meant to capture the experience of Singaporeans during the early days of the pandemic.

Singers Liu Ling Ling, Jacintha, Shabir, Rahimah Rahim and a capella group MICappella will feature in a multicultural segment in Chapter 3.

Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah will perform this year's upbeat theme song, Stronger Together, in the finale.

5. Fireworks return to heartland

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Fireworks will be set off from five different locations in the heartland, in addition to Marina Bay.

The locations are: the former site of Tampines Junior College, Woodlands Stadium, Jurong West Stadium, Bedok Stadium and the open field next to the Ang Mo Kio public library.

Members of the public will be allowed to enter the venues from 6pm. The fireworks will take place from 8.15pm to 8.25pm.

Admission is on a first come, first served basis due to capacity limits.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.