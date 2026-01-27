First $10m Toto draw of the year to be held on Jan 29

After three consecutive draws with no winners, this year's first Toto cascade draw will be held on Thursday (Jan 29) at 9.30pm, with the prize money estimated at around $10 million.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the winning numbers for Monday's (Jan 26) draw were 10, 11, 13, 26, 32 and 39 with an extra number of 44.

The Group 1 prize money for the draw was $5,926,661.

To win the Group 1 prize, a ticket must have all six winning numbers. If there are no winners, the prize money will snowball to the next draw, until the fourth draw.

After that, the amount will be shared among the Group 2 winners.

esther.lam@asiaone.com