First 6 autonomous public buses arrive in Singapore, to be trialled at Marina Bay and one-north: LTA

Six driverless public buses have reached Singapore's shores and will be tested in two pilot services at Marina Bay and one-north.

In a Facebook video on Wednesday (March 25), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) shared that the buses will face rigorous testing to ensure that they meet all safety and operating requirements before serving commuters.

Once ready, the autonomous buses will operate alongside existing manned buses, LTA added.

The buses will ply the routes of public bus services 400 at Marina Bay and 191 at one-north from the second half of 2026.

The 39-second video gives a quick preview of what the driverless buses will look like.

According to LTA, the 16-seater buses will have features similar to the manned buses which commuters are familiar with.

However, the buses will also have additional cameras and sensors at the front, back and top for 360-degree awareness of the surroundings.

The buses will also feature a wheelchair-accessible space in front of the door.

Unlike regular buses, the driverless buses will only have one door.

LTA said that additional preparations will need to be done on the buses before the testing phase begins.

According to a release by the LTA on Oct 2, 2025, the autonomous buses will be trialled for an initial period of three years.

SBS Transit will operate the buses, and a remote operator will monitor the buses continuously from a control centre and a customer service officer will be deployed on board to assist commuters during the pilot.

After the first six buses are deployed, LTA said it may procure 14 more and expand the pilot to more public bus services in Singapore.

Punggol autonomous shuttle services open for registration

Separately, Punggol residents can look forward to getting around their neighbourhood with autonomous shuttle services beginning on April 1, with registrations opening from Wednesday (March 25).

The autonomous fleet servicing Punggol consists of 11 shuttles and will eventually ply three routes.

Two of three autonomous shuttle service routes in Punggol will be operated by Grab, while the remaining route — from Punggol East to North — will be operated by ComfortDelGro.

The rides will be free for an initial period, with revenue service expected to commence from mid-2026 — at a flat fare of $4 per passenger.

Those interested in trying out the autonomous shuttle services can register their interest at rideair.ai.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com